Study finds a certain vitamin may support stronger lungs

New research suggests that vitamin K, known for its role in blood clotting and bone health, may also support lung health and respiratory wellness.

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A study analyzing data from over 179,000 people found that higher intake of vitamin K1 was associated with a 16% lower risk of developing COPD and better lung function.

The benefits of vitamin K1 seemed to level off around 250 micrograms per day, which can be obtained from one serving of kale or leafy greens.

While more research is needed, incorporating dark leafy greens into your diet may help support respiratory health, especially for smokers and individuals exposed to lung irritants.

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