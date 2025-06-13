Study: Excessive use of disinfectants in ICU may raise risk of antibiotic-resistant infection

A recent study published in The Lancet Microbe has found a direct correlation between the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and universal disinfection procedures in intensive care units.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The study highlights unintended consequences of universal decolonization, a procedure involving the use of disinfectants like chlorhexidine and mupirocin.

While effective in reducing MRSA infections, the study suggests that excessive disinfectant use may lead to a rise in MRSE infections.

The researchers recommend a reassessment of current practices to balance infection control benefits with the risk of antibiotic resistance.

They say new guidelines are needed to identify the most effective decolonization treatments in healthcare settings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group