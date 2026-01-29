STUDY: AI poses bigger threat in jobs with more women

A new study from the Brookings Institution and the Centre for the Governance of AI reveals that female-dominated occupations, such as clerical and administrative jobs, are at higher risk of being displaced by AI-driven automation.

The report highlights that over six million workers, 86% women, could face challenges transitioning to new roles if their jobs are eliminated by AI.

While some workers in fields like marketing, finance, science, and technology may find comparable positions, others in administrative roles may struggle to secure stable employment.

Experts emphasize the importance of proactive engagement with AI tools and advocate for retraining programs and policy interventions to mitigate the potential impact on gender and economic inequalities in the workforce.

