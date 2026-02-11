Local

Studies test whether gene-editing can fix high cholesterol

Cholesterol Northwell Health reports that 28 million U.S. adults have high cholesterol, which can be managed through lifestyle changes and various treatments. (Jarun Ontakrai // Shutterstock/Jarun Ontakrai // Shutterstock)
Scientists are exploring a new gene-editing treatment for heart disease that could offer a one-time fix for high cholesterol.

Early research shows that switching off certain genes may significantly lower artery-clogging cholesterol, potentially preventing heart attacks without the need for lifelong medication.

Initial studies using CRISPR gene-editing technology have shown promising results in reducing LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels in high-risk individuals.

While gene editing holds promise, lifestyle changes such as a heart-healthy diet, exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight remain crucial for better heart health.

Additional research is needed to assess the long-term safety and effectiveness of gene-editing therapies for heart disease.

