Studies test whether gene-editing can fix high cholesterol

Scientists are exploring a new gene-editing treatment for heart disease that could offer a one-time fix for high cholesterol.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Early research shows that switching off certain genes may significantly lower artery-clogging cholesterol, potentially preventing heart attacks without the need for lifelong medication.

Initial studies using CRISPR gene-editing technology have shown promising results in reducing LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels in high-risk individuals.

While gene editing holds promise, lifestyle changes such as a heart-healthy diet, exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight remain crucial for better heart health.

Additional research is needed to assess the long-term safety and effectiveness of gene-editing therapies for heart disease.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group