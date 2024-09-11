Student spotted with gun in bathroom sparks lockdown at Lake Brantley High School, sources say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two students spotted another student with a gun on campus at Lake Brantley High School before a lockdown was issued Wednesday morning, sources told Channel 9.

The students saw another student entering a bathroom with a backpack and a black glove on.

The students thought he looked suspicious because of the black glove and followed him into the bathroom.

Once inside, they saw him take a gun out of a backpack because the bathroom stall door was slightly open.

The two students went to their class and shared what they had seen.

A school resource officer then confronted the student and found the unloaded gun inside his book bag.

The source told Channel 9 that the student was arrested, and the school was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown where no one was allowed to enter or leave the school.

Students and staff were locked inside of their classrooms as police and K9 officers searched the school.

Some parents showed up to the school during the lockdown, and some became emotional over the lockdown restrictions.

The lockdown was later lifted, and no students or staff were injured.

Students were allowed to either stay or leave the school after the incident.

Lake Brantley High School principal Brian Blasewitz released the following statement after the lockdown was lifted:

“First and foremost, thank you. As a parent and your school principal, I understand the frustration and fear, however, your cooperation helps us keep our campus secure and allows law enforcement to secure our campus and ensure the safety of all. While we cannot share specific details due to this individual being a minor, we can confirm that an unloaded weapon was found and an arrest was made, proper disciplinary actions have been taken at this time. Our law enforcement partners provided a campus sweep including the use of our weapon detection K9, and no other weapons were found. They have deemed the campus clear, and the Code Yellow has been lifted and school operations will continue as usual.”

Lake Brantley High School also issued a statement Tuesday over what it called a potential “non-credible” threat.

Altamonte Springs police said Tuesday’s “non-credible” threat is not related to the gun that was found on campus Wednesday.

