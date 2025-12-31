Strong winter front opens shelters across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several cozy shelters and warming centers across Central Florida are welcoming guests this week, offering safe and warm refuges for those in need of a comfortable place to stay.

Orange County

Orange County collaborates with HSN and other non-profits to provide temporary warming centers and increase capacity at existing shelters.

Warming centers at Barnett Park Gym and Goldenrod Recreation Center will operate overnight from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. to protect the cold and aid the Homeless Services Network.

The Barnett Park Recreation Center, located at 4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando and the Goldenrod Recreation Center, situated at 4863 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, will remain open for two nights during the cold snap, providing crucial support for the homeless and those seeking shelter.

Both warming centers are pet-friendly. Pets are welcome if secured, but owners must use carriers for cats and keep dogs on a leash inside.

Orange County collaborates with LYNX to offer bus services, enabling Bithlo residents to reach the warming center during extreme cold weather.

LYNX Pickup Times: December 30 and December 31, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Pickup Location: Transformation Village – Bithlo18415 11th Avenue, Orlando

Osceola County

Osceola County collaborates with local churches to offer shelter, and free LYNX transportation is also available.

First United Methodist Church, St. Cloud: 1000 Ohio Ave, St. Cloud, FL

Iglesia del Nazareno Casa de Vida: 2367 Fortune Rd, Kissimmee, FL

Poinciana Christian Church: 3181 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL

Seminole County

The Rescue Outreach Mission, located at 1701 Historic Goldsboro Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, is the sole emergency shelter serving individuals and families in Seminole County, and it increases its capacity during cold weather.

Volusia County

Cold weather shelters will be available in Volusia County on Dec. 30 and 31 to assist residents without adequate heating or housing.

The Bridge at 421 S. Palmetto Ave., operated by the Neighborhood Center in DeLand, opens for cold-weather sheltering at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 31. Guests can stay until about 8 a.m. with breakfast before closing.

Halifax Urban Ministries will coordinate cold-weather sheltering on Volusia County’s east side. While HUM doesn’t run its own shelter, it works with local churches to help people access shelter. Residents can call 386-317-5886 for help.

Brevard County

Brevard County Emergency Management activates multiple locations when temperatures fall below a certain level.

Lifepointe Ministries Titusville Church: 4220 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL(Opens at 9 p.m., serves dinner & breakfast)

Central Brevard Sharing Center: 113 Aurora St, Cocoa, FL(Opens at 6 p.m., serves dinner & breakfast)

Daily Bread At Melbourne First Church Of The Nazarene:2745 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL (Opens at 5 p.m., serves dinner & breakfast)

Matthew’s Hope Brevard County: 825 Forrest Ave. Cocoa 32922

Lake County

Lake County will activate a cold-weather shelter at LifePointe Church on Dec. 30 and 31, opening at 5:00 p.m. and closing at 7:00 a.m. the following day.

The shelter at 3551 E. Orange Ave. in Eustis offers refuge from the cold. The county will decide whether it remains open beyond these dates based on the weather and will inform the public accordingly.

Lake County Transit will provide free transportation to the cold-weather shelter via LakeXpress, Lake County Connection, and a dedicated shuttle.

Flagler County

The Sheltering Tree will open a cold weather shelter tonight, Dec. 30, through Jan. 1, as temperatures drop below 40 degrees. It’s located at 2200 N. State Street in Bunnell.

Transportation to the shelter has two routes.

On the east side, buses stop at

Dollar General (Publix Town Center) at 3:30 p.m.

McDonald’s on Old Kings Road South at 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s at 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library at 4:45 p.m.

On the west side, pick-ups are at

Dollar General on County Road 305 at 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic at 4:30 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church at 4:30 p.m.

Transport options on Jan. 1 include:

McDonald’s on Old Kings Road South at 4 p.m.

Circle K at Kingswood and Old Kings Road at 4:40 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s and Palm Coast Main Library shortly after 4:50 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell at 5 p.m.

