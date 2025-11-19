Stretch of above-average temps headed to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another comfortably cool start to the day with be followed by sunny and warm conditions.

Daytime highs Wednesday will reach the low and mid 80s in Central Florida.

Wednesday weather outlook (WFTV) Daytime highs will be slightly above average on Wednesday. (WFTV staff)

Orlando will see a high of 83°, which is about 5 degrees above average.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll stay above average through the rest of the week and the weekend.

During this warm stretch, skies will stay dry.

