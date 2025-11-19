Local

Stretch of above-average temps headed to Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Another comfortably cool start to the day with be followed by sunny and warm conditions.

Daytime highs Wednesday will reach the low and mid 80s in Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high of 83°, which is about 5 degrees above average.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll stay above average through the rest of the week and the weekend.

During this warm stretch, skies will stay dry.

