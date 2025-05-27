Stormy Memorial Day leads to unsettled weather this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a somewhat stormy Memorial Day across parts of the area, and more activity is likely to start the work week.

The rain and storms will fade away by late evening, with quiet conditions returning for the overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Our unsettled weather pattern continues for Tuesday. Once again, we’ll see morning sunshine, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday is expected to have slightly lower coverage of rain and storms, but scattered activity is still expected. Temps will be in the low 90s.

More moisture works into the area late in the week, increasing the coverage of PM storms for both Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will be in the low 90s.

A cold front is expected to move into the area for the weekend. This will reduce the coverage of rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday, with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

