Storms moving through Central Florida Wednesday evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — A thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern Seminole County until 5:30 PM. This includes Oviedo and Winter Springs. Movement is to the south at 5 mph. Winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and hail are the biggest threats.

More strong storms are possible in Metro Orlando through the early evening hours.

Some storms will move throughout the evening hours across Central Florida.

Heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts of 40 mph are the most likely impacts in our area.

The air will stay relatively dry for your Thursday with only isolated rain chances. Much better rain chances will begin to move in on Friday into the weekend as increased moisture is expected throughout most of our area.

Once again we are not tracking any widespread severe weather, but we could have a few thunderstorms produce lots of lightning and up to 2 inches of rain in the worst storms.

Temperatures will stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and the heat index could rise close to the triple digits if you see enough sunshine in the first part of the day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group