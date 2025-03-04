Local

Storm system approaching Wednesday afternoon

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com
weather 03/3
ORLANDO, Fla. — Our next storm system is developing over the Deep South and will move into our area by Wednesday afternoon.

While the greatest threat for severe weather will remain north of us, we are monitoring for gusty storms, hail, and the possibility of an isolated tornado further north during the early to mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

