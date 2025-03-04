Storm system approaching Wednesday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our next storm system is developing over the Deep South and will move into our area by Wednesday afternoon.

While the greatest threat for severe weather will remain north of us, we are monitoring for gusty storms, hail, and the possibility of an isolated tornado further north during the early to mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

Be sure to download our WFTV Severe Weather Center 9 app for early alerts on rain and lightning!

©2025 Cox Media Group