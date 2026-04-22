‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets dead at the age of 67

Fan favorite star of A&E show ‘Storage Wars’ Darrell Sheets is dead at the age of 67.

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A press release from the Lake Havasu City Police Department states that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“The male was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation. The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City,” the release reads.

Sheets was on “Storage Wars” for 163 episodes between 2010 and 2023.

Known as “The Gambler,” Sheets ran an antique shop called “Havasu Show Me Your Junk.”

Darrell Sheets, who appeared on 163 episodes of the popular A&E series “Storage Wars,” has died at 67.



Police said he died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Sheets had retired to Arizona and was running an antique store called Havasu Show Me… pic.twitter.com/k2XsJBrvLd — Variety (@Variety) April 22, 2026

A spokesperson for A&E told People in a statement, “We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our ‘Storage Wars’ family, Darrell ”The Gambler" Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

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