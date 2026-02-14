Stolen firearm and narcotics seized in Leesburg arrest, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department arrested a man Thursday in the Stock Subdivision following an investigation that resulted in the seizure of a stolen firearm, cash and a large quantity of narcotics.

Xavier D. McCovery, 27, was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants and now faces new charges including armed drug trafficking.

Xavier McCovery Leesburg police announced the arrest of Xavier McCovery (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The arrest was carried out by the department’s Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Division. According to police, detectives observed McCovery entering a residence while knowing he was wanted on multiple felony warrants from both Lake and Palm Beach counties.

During the arrest process, narcotics detectives reportedly saw illegal drugs in plain view inside the residence. This observation allowed investigators to obtain a search warrant for the property to conduct a more thorough examination.

Items seized by Leesburg Police Department Leesburg Police Dept. arrested a man following an investigation that also resulted in the seizure of a stolen firearm, cash and a large quantity of narcotics. (Leesburg Police Department)

The subsequent search revealed a variety of controlled substances. LPD said its detectives seized 85 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of cocaine, 22 oxycodone pills and 2 grams of fentanyl. Officers also recovered 2.5 pounds of marijuana during the operation.

In addition to the narcotics, officials said the search uncovered nearly $6,000 in cash and one stolen firearm.

McCovery was booked into the Lake County Jail without bond.

