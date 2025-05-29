State settles with Orange County commissioner’s husband over unlawful fundraising

ORLANDO, Fla. — The state says it reached a settlement on Wednesday with the husband of Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe.

This follows a state investigation that found his organization, All Star Dads, solicited donations unlawfully as a charity.

Kevin Sutton’s organization will have to pay $1,750 for fundraising in Florida without being registered as a charity.

It all started when Uribe gave All Star Dads hundreds of free skybox tickets and then the group raffled off tickets to the same events.

A second investigation run by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking into the use of skybox tickets by all Orange County commissioners.

All Star Dads lost its tax exemption status from the Internal Revenue Service during this time, so it’s not a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization as it marketed itself.

Part of this settlement agreement with Sutton is that All Star Dads must take any mention of the group being a nonprofit down from its website.

Maybe the biggest takeaway from this is that All Star Dads also must file all financial statements since 2019 to the state.

WFTV has been asking for records on how All Star Dads spent the money fundraiser for months.

Now that they’ve reached this settlement, Sutton agreed not to take this case in front of an administrative judge.

As for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, the state hasn’t given us a timeline on when that will be complete.

