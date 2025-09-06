State rests in murder trial of West Melbourne mother

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of 31-year-old Erica Dotson, accused in the 2021 beating death of her 3-year-old son, Jameson Nance.

Investigators say Dotson’s former boyfriend, Joshua Manns, carried out the fatal beating and earlier physical abuse.

Both he and Dotson face charges including first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, aggravated child abuse, and felony child abuse.

Jurors today heard from a retired pediatrician who treated Jameson.

While the doctor testified that aside from a broken leg and mild anemia, there were no major health concerns during a visit, she expressed concerns about Jameson’s medical history outside the jury’s presence.

The defense wants the jury to hear a redacted recording of one of Dotson’s first conversations with investigators after her son’s death.

Prosecutors have been given the weekend to review the redacted audio.

The trial continues next week.

