State and Local Officials React to War in Iran

The days of the evil Iranian regime chanting “Death to America,” threatening the very existence of our country and our allies, and oppressing its people are over. Thank you, @POTUS , for your strong leadership. God bless @SecWar and the brave men and women in our military.… https://t.co/mLRzi22lUR

Reactions from across the state continue to roll in.

The Iranian regime has time and again proven itself to be in opposition to U.S. interests, values, and security. I have long agreed with @POTUS that Iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon. President Trump afforded the Iranian regime opportunity to secure a deal, but the regime… https://t.co/VK8Kd8P2zG

For decades, this evil Iranian regime has called for the death of America, the destruction of the West, terrorized its own people and others, and caused fear and instability in the region. When someone says they want to destroy you, you should listen, and we have a @POTUS that…

We are with you, Mr. President. We will cut off the head of the snake of Muslim terror, Bring lasting peace to the Middle East, And save the Iranian People. Bombs away. https://t.co/8cGV3YX4X8

Last night, the United States struck Iran. Operation Epic Fury was a direct, deliberate action ordered by President Trump to protect American interests and send an unmistakable message to one of the world’s most dangerous regimes. The United States will not be threatened. We will…

Not all reactions were the same. Other officials took a different tone.

Iranian American, Representative Dr. Anna V. Eskamani’s statement took on a more personal tone.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a brutal and repressive regime. For 47 years it has imprisoned, tortured, executed, silenced, and massacred its own people. I have no sympathy for the officials or security forces responsible for that violence, and their deaths are a celebration for so many Iranians.

As an Iranian American, this is deeply personal. I carry the stories of family, friends, and generations whose futures were stolen by this regime. Loving the country of Iran has always meant grieving what the Islamic Republic has done to it. And for many in the diaspora, myself included, this moment is layered with hope, fear, and uncertainty.

At the same time, as an elected official entrusted with serving the American people here in Florida, I am deeply concerned about the consequences of prolonged U.S. military involvement. We know from history that wars can expand quickly, destabilize entire regions, cost even more civilian lives, and put our service members at risk. At least 108 people — including children — have died in an explosion at a school in southern Iran already.

I am inspired every day by the bravery of the Iranian people. They deserve freedom and self-determination. That future must ultimately be shaped by them, not dictated by a repressive government or engineered through indefinite foreign intervention. My focus will continue to be on lifting the voices of the people in Iran, on protecting civilians who are not responsible for this regime, and on the safety of American service members who deserve clarity equal to the stakes of this moment.”

— Representative Dr. Anna V. Eskamani