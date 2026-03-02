Local

State and Local Officials React to War in Iran

Florida candidates and elected leaders are responding to Saturday’s attack on Iran with statements of their own.

Iran US Israel A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohsen Ganji) (Mohsen Ganji/AP)
Reactions from across the state continue to roll in.

Not all reactions were the same. Other officials took a different tone.

Iranian American, Representative Dr. Anna V. Eskamani’s statement took on a more personal tone.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a brutal and repressive regime. For 47 years it has imprisoned, tortured, executed, silenced, and massacred its own people. I have no sympathy for the officials or security forces responsible for that violence, and their deaths are a celebration for so many Iranians.

As an Iranian American, this is deeply personal. I carry the stories of family, friends, and generations whose futures were stolen by this regime. Loving the country of Iran has always meant grieving what the Islamic Republic has done to it. And for many in the diaspora, myself included, this moment is layered with hope, fear, and uncertainty.

At the same time, as an elected official entrusted with serving the American people here in Florida, I am deeply concerned about the consequences of prolonged U.S. military involvement. We know from history that wars can expand quickly, destabilize entire regions, cost even more civilian lives, and put our service members at risk. At least 108 people — including children — have died in an explosion at a school in southern Iran already.

I am inspired every day by the bravery of the Iranian people. They deserve freedom and self-determination. That future must ultimately be shaped by them, not dictated by a repressive government or engineered through indefinite foreign intervention. My focus will continue to be on lifting the voices of the people in Iran, on protecting civilians who are not responsible for this regime, and on the safety of American service members who deserve clarity equal to the stakes of this moment.”

—  Representative Dr. Anna V. Eskamani

