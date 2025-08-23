Starship test flight 10 to push new boundaries as FAA weighs Florida expansion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing for its Starship rocket’s tenth integrated test flight, with liftoff from Texas as soon as Sunday evening.

The massive rocket, designed for deep space missions and full reusability, will test booster landing maneuvers, heat shield durability, and in-space operations, including the release of Starlink simulators.

While this flight test launches from Boca Chica, Texas, the future of Starship could also include Florida. Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A is under FAA review as a potential hub for up to 44 Starship launches and landings a year.

That could bring temporary closures to areas near the launch and raise questions about noise and potential safety impacts. T

The FAA will host a series of public meetings as part of the agency’s Starship Environmental Impact Statement:

August 26 at the Astronauts Memorial Foundation, Kennedy Space Center (1–3 p.m. & 6–8 p.m.)

August 28 at the Radisson Conference Center, Cape Canaveral (1–3 p.m. & 6–8 p.m.)

September 3 virtual session (6–8 p.m.)

Register for virtual session at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2aotlSQERXCHC5yJjOvm5A

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group