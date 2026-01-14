Starbucks employee fired over pig drawing

Two Starbucks employees were reportedly fired after a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was given a coffee cup with a drawing of a pig on it.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna contacted Starbucks to raise concerns and ensure accountability, emphasizing that pig imagery is commonly used to demean law enforcement.

The department said the incident was extremely offensive and inappropriate, leading to the termination of the employees.

Starbucks apologized for the incident, stating that the drawing was not meant for a customer and was a lighthearted gesture among employees.

The company expressed deep appreciation and respect for law enforcement and vowed to investigate the reported incident.

The deputy described the ordeal as discouraging and disrespectful.

The incident occurred on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

