Stanford study points to vaccine that protects against multiple infections

A new Stanford study has developed a vaccine that offers immunity against a range of infections, including respiratory viruses, bacteria, and allergens in mice.

The vaccine leverages both innate and adaptive immunity to provide broad protection for up to six months.

The researchers hope to secure funding for human clinical trials, with a potential vaccine ready in 3 to 7 years.

The study is published in the scientific journal Science, and the researchers behind the study hope to raise funding for clinical human trials.

While not a replacement for current vaccines, this new vaccine could offer broad protection during non-pandemic times and winter months.

