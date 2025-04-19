St. Cloud Community Unites to Honor Madeline Soto with Permanent Memorial

ST.CLOUD, Fla. — Friday, community members, advocates, and St. Cloud city leaders gathered at Lakefront Park to unveil a memorial bench honoring 13-year-old Madeline Soto, whose tragic death in February 2024.

The teen was reported missing and later found dead. Her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is now charged in connection to her death and faces dozens of counts of sexual abuse.

But amid the grief, neighbors, businesses, and strangers have come together to create something lasting: a place to remember, reflect, and rise for change.

The bench already exists along the shoreline of Lakefront Park. It now holds a plaque dedicated to Madeline “Maddie” Soto and reads “Forever Loved, Forever 13.”

The plaque was issued by St. Cloud Parks and Recreation “Bench Tribute Program” after help with donations through community T-shirt drives allowing advocates to purchase it.

Advocates for Maddie said the bench is now more than just a seat. It’s a symbol that allows moments of quiet reflection and a permanent tribute to a life gone too soon.

“This is an amazing tribute to her that all in the community will be able to visit and reflect upon her life,” said Chris Robertson, Mayor of St. Cloud.

Jenny Esquivel, an advocate for Madeline, said the memorial is just the beginning, plans are already in motion for workshops, youth programs, and legislation driven by Madeline’s story.

“Next on the agenda is certifying an educational curriculum so that different agencies can implement it to teach children how to protect themselves. We are heading in the legislative direction. That is still in the works,” said Esquivel.

For many, the bench has already become a sacred space. A place to talk. A place to cry. A place to hope.

“It represents hope and change. The many things that we have worked on,” said Esquivel.

