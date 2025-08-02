SR-417 reopens following a large sheriff’s presence that caused the road to close

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s department reports that SR-417 has reopened after a heavy law enforcement presence caused the road to close.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident that occurred on State Road 417 North near Lake Jesup on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, they ask civilians to use an alternate route.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

