Spotify rolls out ‘Verified’ badge to distinguish human artists from AI

Spotify has introduced a new verification system to help listeners differentiate between human musicians and AI-generated content on its platform.

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The “Verified by Spotify” badge will be displayed on artist profiles that meet the platform’s authenticity standards, with AI-generated profiles not eligible for verification.

Artists seeking verification must show sustained listener engagement, comply with platform rules, and demonstrate a genuine presence both on and off the platform.

More than 99% of actively searched artists will be verified at launch, with badges appearing on artist profiles and search results.

The move comes amid concerns in the music industry about the rise of AI-generated music overwhelming streaming catalogs, with other platforms also grappling with the issue.

Spotify is also adding a new information section to artist pages to provide career highlights, release patterns, and live performance history, allowing listeners to quickly assess an artist’s track record.

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