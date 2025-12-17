Spirit Airlines secures emergency funding to keep planes flying through holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spirit Airlines has secured $100 million in emergency funding, allowing the airline to operate normally this holiday season after filing for bankruptcy in August.

The funding will provide support for day-to-day operations, with half allocated specifically to those expenses.

This comes after Spirit Airlines experienced significant workforce reductions, furloughing nearly 2,000 jobs in September, including more than 300 positions based in Orlando.

The bankruptcy filing occurred against a backdrop of significant financial challenges for the airline, necessitating the urgent need for external funding.

Officials said the decision to furlough jobs was part of broader cost-cutting measures.

More than 1,600 employees were impacted at the airline’s main hub in Fort Lauderdale, leading to concerns about future staffing and service capabilities.

