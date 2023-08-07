SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 with Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Sunday night

10:42 P.M. UPDATE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another batch of Starlink satellites is in orbit following a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Sunday night.

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket at 10:42 p.m.

Watch a video of the liftoff below:

Original story:

More SpaceX Starlink satellites will be in orbit to celebrate the first weekend of August.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit Sunday night.

The launch is scheduled for 10:41 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The first stage booster for this mission, previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and one Starlink mission, SpaceX said.

After the launch, the first stage of the rocket will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Officials said if the launch is delayed, backup opportunities will be Sunday from 9:50 p.m. until 12:22 a.m. and Monday from 8:35 p.m. until 11:57 p.m.

Channel 9 will have live coverage on Eyewitness News when the launch happens.

