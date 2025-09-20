SpaceX shares plans for Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is ramping up operations on Florida’s Space Coast, with the company on track to launch its Falcon rockets more than 100 times this year.

Looking ahead, SpaceX plans to build additional launch pads for its massive Starship rocket, still under development in Texas.

Florida Tech aerospace professor Don Platt says new infrastructure is already underway at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral.

The company says future launch sites will need to operate more like airports, supporting multiple launches per day from multiple providers while minimizing disruptions to air traffic.

SpaceX is working with federal partners to manage airspace safely.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Air Force have held meetings on proposed Starship operations on the Space Coast in recent months.

