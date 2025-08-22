Local

SpaceX set to launch secretive X-37B Space Plane tonight from Kennedy Space Center

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
Falcon 9 launch (Source: SpaceX)
By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Central Florida, you may hear a sonic boom tonight.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the U.S. Space Force’s X-37B orbital test vehicle on its eighth mission at 11:50 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

The launch, designated USSF-36, will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zone 2 (LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Most of the mission is classified, but officials say it will test next-generation technology, including a new quantum inertial sensor that could allow spacecraft to navigate without GPS, and advanced laser communications systems designed to boost speed and security for space-based networks.

The X-37B is known for its long, secretive flights. If weather conditions delay tonight’s attempt, a backup launch opportunity is available Friday at the same time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!