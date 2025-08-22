SpaceX set to launch secretive X-37B Space Plane tonight from Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Central Florida, you may hear a sonic boom tonight.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the U.S. Space Force’s X-37B orbital test vehicle on its eighth mission at 11:50 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

The launch, designated USSF-36, will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zone 2 (LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Most of the mission is classified, but officials say it will test next-generation technology, including a new quantum inertial sensor that could allow spacecraft to navigate without GPS, and advanced laser communications systems designed to boost speed and security for space-based networks.

The X-37B is known for its long, secretive flights. If weather conditions delay tonight’s attempt, a backup launch opportunity is available Friday at the same time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group