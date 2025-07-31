SpaceX set to launch Crew-11 astronauts from Florida’s Space Coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing for the launch of the Crew-11 mission on Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket will be used to launch Crew-11 at 12:09 p.m.

Large crowds are expected to gather near Kennedy Space Center to see the launch in person.

If all goes as planned, the Crew-11 astronauts will fly to low-Earth orbit to reach the International Space Station.

Crew-11 plans to spend six to eight months at the ISS doing science, maintenance, and helping prepare for future moon missions.

Among them is mission commander Zena Cardman, a marine biologist turned astronaut, making her first trip to space.

“Life is a journey, it takes many turns, and I’m just grateful to be here,” Cardman said.

Cardman and her crew will fly aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, the same spacecraft that carried the first astronauts to the ISS in 2020.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the Crew-11 launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group