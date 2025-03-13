Local

SpaceX scrubs launch of Crew-10 mission due to hydraulic issues

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
CORRECTION SpaceX Stuck Astronauts CORRECTS NAME - Crew 10, from left, cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, astronaut Nichole Ayers, astronaut Anne McClain and JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi leave the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for a mission to the International Space Station, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX on Wednesday stood down on launching the Crew-10 mission from Kennedy Space Center.

The mission aims to send four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Officials reported the reason for the scrub was an issue involving the hydraulic systems on the ground.

The mission also aims to bring astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth, who have been at the ISS since June 2024.

SpaceX has reset the Crew-10 launch for 7:03 p.m. Friday.

