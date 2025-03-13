SpaceX scrubs launch of Crew-10 mission due to hydraulic issues

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX on Wednesday stood down on launching the Crew-10 mission from Kennedy Space Center.

The mission aims to send four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Officials reported the reason for the scrub was an issue involving the hydraulic systems on the ground.

The mission also aims to bring astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth, who have been at the ISS since June 2024.

SpaceX has reset the Crew-10 launch for 7:03 p.m. Friday.

Standing down from tonight's launch opportunity of @NASA's Crew-10 mission to the @Space_Station — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 12, 2025

