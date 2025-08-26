SpaceX reschedules 10th launch of Starship and Super Heavy rocket

BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX crews are preparing for the 10th flight test of its Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket.

The launch is currently set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday from SpaceX’s Starbase launch facility in Texas.

Tuesday’s flight attempt comes after SpaceX scrubbed its planned launch on Monday due to weather concerns and on Sunday due to ground systems issues.

The test flight aims to evaluate several critical rocket components, including the landing systems, flight controls and communications.

SpaceX has significant plans for the Starship program, including future launches from Florida’s Space Coast.

“And there’s still probably several additional flights, even if this one is a perfect success before, they’ll even consider the possibility,” said Dr. Don Platt, Department Head of Aerospace, Physics, and Space Sciences at Florida Tech.

The Kennedy Space Center is currently under review as SpaceX proposes up to 44 Starship-Super Heavy launches and landings per year.

