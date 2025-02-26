Local

SpaceX prepares for 8th launch of Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
SpaceX crews are preparing for another test launch of the world’s most powerful rocket.

Elon Musk confirmed on X that Starship’s 8th test launch is set for Friday.

SpaceX launched Starship for the seventh time last month, but the launch ended in a fiery explosion, with debris lighting up the sky over Turks and Caicos.

This time, SpaceX will try to catch the Super Heavy booster and deploy mock Starlink satellites before splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Liftoff is currently set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. from Texas.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned launch and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

