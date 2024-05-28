SpaceX postpones Monday’s rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX was planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from our Space Coast on Monday morning.

11 a.m. update:

SpaceX said it is standing down from Monday’s launch and will try again on Tuesday.

The next target launch time is at 7:30 a.m. on May 28.

Standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch attempt, now targeting Tuesday, May 28 for liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCilmc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2024

Original story:

SpaceX crews are hard at work on Florida’s Space Coast this morning.

They are counting down to another launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off and send 23 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The Starlink constellation helps to provide internet access around the world.

Monday’s rocket launch is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

Targeting Monday, May 27 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 24, 2024

