SpaceX postpones Monday’s rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Monday from Florida's Space Coast FILE IMAGE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX was planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from our Space Coast on Monday morning.

11 a.m. update:

SpaceX said it is standing down from Monday’s launch and will try again on Tuesday.

The next target launch time is at 7:30 a.m. on May 28.

When it happens, you can watch the launch live right here and also on Channel 9.

Original story:

SpaceX crews are hard at work on Florida’s Space Coast this morning.

They are counting down to another launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off and send 23 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

READ: Boeing Starliner Now Targeting a June 1st Launch Attempt

The Starlink constellation helps to provide internet access around the world.

Monday’s rocket launch is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

When it happens, you can watch that launch live right here and also on Channel 9.

