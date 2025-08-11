SpaceX launches second rocket for Amazon’s satellite internet service

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Did you catch a rocket ascending into the sky Monday morning off Florida’s Space Coast?
The fifth try was the charm for SpaceX.
The company’s Falcon 9 lifted off at 8:35 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX had previously postponed the KF-02 mission four times, most recently on Sunday, when weather caused a scrub less than 90 seconds before liftoff.
Monday was the second time SpaceX launched its rocket to aid with Project Kuiper, Amazon’s initiative to deploy a constellation of satellites into low-Earth orbit.
The project aims to provide broadband internet service globally, much like SpaceX’s Starlink constellation.
After the launch, SpaceX said it successfully landed the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/LPNoiUjzqc— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 11, 2025
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group