SpaceX launches second rocket for Amazon’s satellite internet service

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Did you catch a rocket ascending into the sky Monday morning off Florida’s Space Coast?

The fifth try was the charm for SpaceX.

The company’s Falcon 9 lifted off at 8:35 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX had previously postponed the KF-02 mission four times, most recently on Sunday, when weather caused a scrub less than 90 seconds before liftoff.

Monday was the second time SpaceX launched its rocket to aid with Project Kuiper, Amazon’s initiative to deploy a constellation of satellites into low-Earth orbit.

ULA set to launch Amazon broadband satellites Friday from Florida’s Space Coast

The project aims to provide broadband internet service globally, much like SpaceX’s Starlink constellation.

After the launch, SpaceX said it successfully landed the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/LPNoiUjzqc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 11, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group