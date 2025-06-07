Space sensitivity room opens at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport has a new area for travelers with sensory sensitivities and their families.

Airport leaders cut the ribbon on Annie’s Space Sensory Room. It’s designed to provide a safe and calming environment to help neurodiverse and neurotypical people manage a sensory overload.

It’s located in Terminal A, level 3, down from the food court area. The room is open every day from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Annie’s Space Sensory Room is a proprietary Snoezelen environment designed to maximize the benefits of multisensory experiences and provide therapeutic relief through sounds, textures, movement-based activities and interactive sensory equipment.

“Annie’s Space brings innovation and heart together in a truly meaningful way,” said Tim Weisheyer, board chairman for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “By combining evidence-based design with immersive, space-themed elements, we’ve created a calming experience that reflects our dedication to the people-first mission. This project sets a new standard for how we can elevate accessibility through creativity and care.”

Annie’s Space Sensory Room complements other related specialty programs at the airport, like the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program and MCO Paw Pilots Therapy Dog Program.

