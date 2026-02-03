Southern Hill Farms owner David Hill joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

ORLANDO, Fla. — Southern Hill Farms owner David Hill joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the effects of Central Florida’s intense freeze warning on the farm’s crops and income.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Southern Hill Farms is self-described as a “family owned and operated u-pick blueberry, strawberry, peach, zinnia, and sunflower farm” in Clermont.

Click below to access the full podcast episode.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group