Local

Southern Hill Farms owner David Hill joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
Southern Hill Farms Strawberry fields at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont, FL. (Nick Papantonis)
By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Southern Hill Farms owner David Hill joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the effects of Central Florida’s intense freeze warning on the farm’s crops and income.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Southern Hill Farms is self-described as a “family owned and operated u-pick blueberry, strawberry, peach, zinnia, and sunflower farm” in Clermont.

Click below to access the full podcast episode.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Hayden Wiggs

Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

Hayden Wiggs is an award-winning journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, whose work has been featured in over 20+ publications throughout the American southeast and has earned recognition from the Associated Press and the Southeast Journalism Conference.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos