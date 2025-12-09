Sonic boom advisory issued ahead of Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — People in Central Florida could hear a distant boom Tuesday afternoon.

SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket for the NROL-77 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex 40, and if necessary, a backup opportunity is available on Wednesday, Dec. 10, starting at 2:02 p.m.

Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage is expected to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 2 at Cape Canaveral.

Residents in several Florida counties, including Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee, may hear sonic booms during the landing.

The experience of these sonic booms will vary depending on weather and other conditions.

