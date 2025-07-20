Some retired senior military officials living in Florida on alert for potential terror threat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some retired senior military officials living in Florida are on alert after the military notified them that they could be a target of a possible terrorist threat.

The “Duty to Warn Notification” was sent Thursday from United States Army Special Operations Command. The memo asks active personnel to warn retired special operations officials who served in Syria and Iraq.

9 Investigates obtained a copy of the notification that was confirmed by an Army Special Operations Command official.

Military sources tell 9 Investigates the notification was meant for internal communication, not the public. However, we found copies of the alert on several social media platforms.

“This was a credible report to which we notified our internal audiences, and we notified those concerned,” said Lt. Colonel Allie Scott, spokesperson for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. “We send these types of notifications often within our command.”

However, several former military members say an alert in this way is rare.

The alert doesn’t say what terrorist group or groups are the threat but says senior military who served in Iraq and Syria need to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“It could be emanating from a group that’s affiliated with ISIS or ISIS itself, or some group that was involved in the insurgency in Iraq,” said former senior Secret Service agent Donald Mihalek.

The notification says the focus of the threat is Florida. Tampa is the headquarters for special operations command.

“And that was the hub of both Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria combat actions and where the leadership sort of vetted the plans to attack or to address both Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria,” Mihalek said.

“How concerned should Floridians be given this alert?,” Channel 9 asked.

“Well, it sounds like the alert is directed towards a very specific group of people. If I was part of that group of people, I might be a little concerned, but I think that is where this threat is targeted and that’s where the intelligence is focused at,” Mihalek said.

Mihalek says special ops officials are encouraged to take basic personal protection including locking doors, robust communication, alarm system on their house.

Senator Rick Scott released a statement to 9 Investigates saying he is closely monitoring this situation and is in contact with the Army.

“My office has been in contact with the Army and we are monitoring this closely. Florida’s military community should know that any threat to them is being taken seriously by our law enforcement and the administration,” Sen. Scott said in a statement. “The United States will not be intimidated, especially not on our own soil. I have no doubt that the administration and federal, state, and local law enforcement are working together to keep these brave heroes who served our country safe.”

