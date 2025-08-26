Some residents in north & south Brevard County advised to boil water

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of unrelated water main breaks has left some customers under a Precautionary Boil Water Notice in Brevard County.

In the Mims area, a break on Monday along North Carpenter Road prompted a boil water advisory for residents at these locations:

Blue Jay Place

Sugarberry Lane

Nottingham Apartment Complex

London Town Road

Sherwood Forest Drive

Kings Cross Street Ben Hogan Way

Arnold Palmer Drive

King Richard Drive

Bedford Drive

Chester Court

Squires Drive

Lance Court

Archer Court

Adale Court

While repairs have already been made, customers should boil their tap water for at least one minute before using it for:

Drinking

Cooking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

On Tuesday morning, county officials announced that crews were working to fix a broken water main in the Snug Harbor neighborhood in the Barefoot Bay service area.

Once repairs are complete, customers in this area will also be under a Precautionary Boil Water Notice.

Brevard County said the notices will remain in effect until the problems have been corrected and bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

Officials added that all affected customers will be notified once the advisories are lifted. In the meantime, residents with any questions or concerns can call Brevard County Utility Services Department at 321-633-2091.

The county reminds impacted residents that bottled water may be used as an alternative to boiling their tap water.

