Smucker’s is making a major product change for the first time in nearly 30 years

Smuckers is giving its iconic jams and fruit spreads a modernized makeover for the first time since the 1990s.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The new packaging features a more contemporary design with a focus on highlighting the fruit on the front label while retaining the familiar gingham pattern on the lids.

The update aims to connect the products to modern eating moments and the full Smucker’s portfolio, including Uncrustables and Jif peanut butter.

Despite the fresh look, Smuckers insists the taste of the products will remain unchanged.

The new jars will debut in the spring, and Jif peanut butter will release a Simply version with limited ingredients while maintaining the same taste.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group