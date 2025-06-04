News

Small plane crashes in Brevard County

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
plane crash The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a small plane crashed into the Indian River on June 3, 2025. (Source: WFTV)
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirms a small plane has crashed in the Indian River.

It happened near the Beachwood condos along River Villa Way in Melbourne Beach.

Deputies say witnesses report that people are now outside of the plane.

There is no word yet on injuries.

Deputies say a kayaker was trying to help when they arrived.

WFTV is gathering more information. Check back for updates.

