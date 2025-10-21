Sleuths Mystery Dinner Show is officially leaving Orlando

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla.- After 35 years of murder mystery dinners, the company is saying goodbye to the booming tourist city.

On Sunday, Sleuths Mystery Dinner Shows took to social media to announced that it will be drawing the curtain.

The owners attributed the closing to the difficulty of competing with growing theme parks in Orlando.

The family-owned theatre opened back in 1990, feeding guests with grub and an interactive “whodunnit?” murder mystery performance.

Back in February, the owners were looking to sell the location for $11.9 million.

RE/MAX 200, the realty firm handling the sale, said that the space would be best repurposed as a hotel in light of the Epic Universe opening and the need to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Families and friends looking to turn off the tv and watch a live performance for dinner can do so until their last showing on Tuesday Nov. 4, 2025.

