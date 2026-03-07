Six people taken to hospital from SeaWorld Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

Six guests were transported to a local hospital Friday afternoon after a ride experienced a brief operational pause. The individuals reported feeling unwell during the stoppage, which lasted for approximately 7 minutes.

Emergency services were contacted to assist the guests following the reporting of their health concerns. The transport was conducted for medical evaluation out of an abundance of caution.

The ride resumed normal operations shortly after the stoppage. The pause lasted for approximately 7 minutes before the attraction was cleared to continue.The organization stated that the safety of guests, ambassadors and animals is its top priority. The individuals were transported to the hospital specifically for evaluation following their reports of illness.

Original Story:

Six people were transported from SeaWorld to the hospital on Friday, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

No information has been provided at this time about the cause of these injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to SeaWorld for more details.

