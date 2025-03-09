Sister of man killed by Orange County deputy speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The sister of a man who was fatally shot by an Orange County deputy in early February is speaking out.

Jose Luis Lopez-Lopez was killed after he called 911 to report a burglary at his home on Castle Street. He was 26 years old.

Deputies say when they arrived, they saw in a window that Lopez-Lopez was fighting with a man in the kitchen. This man was his co-worker who reportedly climbed in through a window unannounced.

According to the arrest affidavit. deputies yelled at Lopez-Lopez at drop a knife they thought he was holding, believing he would hurt the other man. A deputy then shot him in the head.

The affidavit states investigators found no knife at the scene.

Lopez-Lopez’s family says they are still trying to figure out what happened and why. Through a translator, his sister, Araceli Lopez-Lopez, said they are still trying to wrap their heads around his death.

“If only they would have acted differently. We want justice. We have our family here. Anybody can tell you we’re humble people,” she said.

The co-worker, 25-year-old Cristian Duran Contreras, is facing charges of burglary and second-degree felony murder.

Lopez-Lopez’s funeral was held Friday in Mexico.

