Shooting at Winter Garden apartment complex leaves 2 men hospitalized, deputies say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a shooting in Winter Garden on Wednesday evening.

Deputies said they arrived at the 11700 block of Rock Pigeon Loop at the Flamingo Crossings West apartments, where a shooting occurred between two individuals in the parking lot.

Shooting in Winter Garden Orange County Sheriff's Office said two men were shot at Flamingo Crossings apartment complex Wednesday night. (WFTV staff)

Officers said the shooting happened around 10:10 p.m.

According to deputies, the suspect and victim, both men in their 20s, were in an argument when shots were fired.

Investigators said the men know one other.

OCSO said both were shot and transported to a hospital, but did not release details about the extent of their injuries.

Channel 9's Q McCray is near the crime scene and will have live updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News.

