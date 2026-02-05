Shooting takes place outside the Orange County Jail, as WFTV crew takes cover

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police say a suspect has been arrested after a wild shooting on John Young Parkway near the Orange County Jail.

Investigators say an innocent driver was shot.

It all happened as WFTV photographer Andrew Hoover and I happened to be outside the jail for another story.

Andrew quickly pulled to the next parking lot for safety, and we took cover behind cars as we ran back to see what was happening. We saw Orlando Police officers immediately surround both vehicles.

We also saw deputies from the Orange County Jail come out and assist.

Officers say they were responding to a domestic situation, which was a few miles from the shooting scene.

The suspect was chasing a victim by vehicle and started shooting several rounds into the victim’s car. On scene, we could see a white Cadillac with a bullet hole in the windshield and damage to the left side of the vehicle. We could also see a silver pickup truck that was damaged. According to investigators a driver who wasn’t involved was struck by gunfire in a separate vehicle. That victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A woman who didn’t want to show her face says she was scared as she heard the gunfire and took cover, “I ducked underneath in a truck to avoid getting hit by a bullet.”

Witness Vladimir Lee says he saw the commotion, “Both cars flying. The truck was going on the side of the road, and the Cadillac was just flying. I saw a bunch of cops and came running to the jail, I figured whatever they were running from, let’s run to the jail.”

Part of John Young Parkway was shut down in the southbound lane for a while, as deputies took evidence along the highway and from the car of the innocent driver. Officers say all the individuals in the incident have been identified and accounted for. The investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile Andrew and I continued working, focused on the shooting and doing liveshots, realizing it would take some time to process what happened. I can say it was startling and upsetting. We hope the innocent driver who was hit will be ok. Grateful to all the law enforcement officers who stopped the suspect with the gun.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group