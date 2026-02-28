Shooting near Sanford convenience store leaves one hurt, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — Police are at the scene of an apparent shooting near a convenience store in Sanford.

The Sanford Police Department told WFTV it happened Friday afternoon to the area of 2700 West 25th Street.

Sanford shooting Sanford police responded to a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a convenience store. (WFTV staff)

That’s where officers said they found one person hurt in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store.

That person was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, but their condition was not immediately available.

Sanford police said the investigation is in its early stages.

