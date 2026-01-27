Sheriff’s Office scene near Keene’s Crossing Elementary School prompts secure hold

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Orange County deputies have converged on an area in a Windermere neighborhood near Keene’s Crossing Elementary School, prompting a secure hold at the campus as a precautionary measure.

Officials have assured that all students and staff are safe, while the nature of the police activity remains under investigation.

You can see their statement below:

“Keene’s Crossing Elementary School families were notified that the campus was placed on a secure due to police activity in the area unrelated to the school. All students and staff are safe.”

This developing story will be updated as more details emerge.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group