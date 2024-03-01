Sheriff says he’s confident that missing 13-year-old Madeline Soto is dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced Friday that the search for missing 13-year-old girl Madeline Soto has transitioned to a recovery effort. Read live updates below:

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a Friday afternoon news conference that although detectives have not located missing 13-year-old Madeline Soto, he is confident that she is dead.

He said efforts are now focused on recovering her body, and the Kissimmee Police Department will take the lead on what is now a homicide investigation.

Mina said Stephan Sterns -- the boyfriend of the girl’s mother -- never dropped her off near her school Monday morning as he had claimed.

Detectives instead believe Sterns killed Soto on Monday morning in Kissimmee and was moving her body.

At about 7:35 a.m. Monday, surveillance video showed Sterns discarding items in a dumpster at the Kissimmee apartment complex where the family lives, Mina said.

He said investigators later discovered Soto’s backpack in the dumpster.

At 8:19 a.m. Monday, video shows Sterns returning to the complex with Madeline visible in the car, Mina said.

“We believe she was already dead,” he said. “We believe he moved her body in those early morning hours.”

Mina said Soto’s mother is not considered a suspect in the case.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said he is planning to hold a news conference Friday to give an update on Madeline Soto’s disappearance.

Her mother reported her missing when she realized she never made it to school.

For days, law enforcement and volunteers have been out searching for Madeline.

People have also been putting up signs across our community.

Channel 9 has been speaking with law enforcement and others in the community who say they are not giving up on finding the girl.

Orange County deputies said Madeline’s mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, has been identified as the prime suspect in her disappearance.

Over 100 emergency responders have scoured grassy fields and wooded areas, but the question lingers, but nothing has been found.

With missing person posters on doors, lawns, and windows, the Hunter’s Creek community refuses to let any avenue go unexplored until “Maddie” is safely returned.

