Sheriff: ‘Potential serial killer’ arrested after killing 2 women in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced Monday that his detectives arrested a man whom he described as a “potential serial killer.”

Mina said Carlos Baez-Nieves, 24, confessed to killing two women within one month.

Investigators said Baez-Nieves targeted the most vulnerable women he could find -- transient women who traded sex for money.

They said Baez-Nieves picked up the women, had sex with them and then strangled them.

“He targeted women who he clearly thought would not be missed,” Mina said. “He murdered them and dumped their bodies on the side of the road like they were trash.”

Fatia Flowers, 42, was found dead March 14 at the 7-Eleven store at East Colonial Drive and North Econlockhatchee Trail.

Her cause of death was not immediately clear, but it was later determined to be strangulation, Mina said.

He said Nichole Daniels was found strangled several weeks later at the same intersection.

Deputies said both women were prostitutes and were murdered after having sex with Baez-Nieves.

Investigators said surveillance video showed one of the women entering Baez-Nieves’ Ford pickup truck.

Both victims were from Orange County; Baez-Nieves moved to Orange County from Puerto Rico in 2020.

Investigators said Baez-Nieves lived several miles away from the intersection where the bodies were dumped.

Mina said that Baez-Nieves might have killed again had he not been arrested.

Baez-Nieves was initially arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license, but he confessed to murdering both women, Mina said.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

