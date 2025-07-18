Local

Shark bites teen surfer in New Smyrna Beach

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Shark bites teen surfer in New Smyrna Beach An 18-year-old is recovering after a shark bit him at New Smyrna Beach.
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old is recovering after a shark bit him at New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says the teenager was surfing Friday afternoon when the shark bit his foot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Beach Safety reports that this is the fourth shark bite for its jurisdiction so far this year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!