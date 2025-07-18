Shark bites teen surfer in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old is recovering after a shark bit him at New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says the teenager was surfing Friday afternoon when the shark bit his foot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Beach Safety reports that this is the fourth shark bite for its jurisdiction so far this year.

