Severe weather is still possible for Central Florida overnight and early Monday morning

By David Heckard, WFTV.com and Tom Terry, WFTV.com
Afternoon Forecast: Sunday, March 16, 2025 Afternoon Forecast: Sunday, March 16, 2025 (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — A line of rain and storms will move into northwest sections of central Florida through mid-afternoon.

Storms will continue to move into the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

All of central Florida has a risk for strong to severe storms, with the greatest risk in northern areas.

storm timeline A look at the timeline for storms expected in central Florida. (Source: WFTV)

Storms currently in the Gulf are still developing. WFTV will be closely monitoring their status as they approach over the next several hours.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry had this update at 5 p.m.

Storms will have a tendency to weaken somewhat after 10 p.m.

