Several Florida airports are suspending operations as Hurricane Milton approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton is expected to make land fall in Florida as a major hurricane this week, several airports have announced plans to suspend operations.
Orlando International Airport
MCO said commercial operations will cease at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8.
Commercial operations will resume as soon as possible based on damage assessment.
Orlando Executive Airport
ORL will cease operations on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 p.m. All E-gates will be powered down and secured before that time.
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
SRQ will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. and will reopen once safe to do so.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport
PIE said the airport terminal will close after the last flight on Tuesday and remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tampa International Airport
TPA said it would suspend flight operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen when safe to do so.
Travelers should check directly with your airline for flight updates.
TPA said it is not a shelter for people or vehicles.
Daytona Beach International Airport
DAB said travelers should contact the airlines for the latest flight information.
Orlando Sanford International Airport
SFB said it remains operational, and the airport is not a designated shelter.
